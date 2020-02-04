Trump And His Campaign Pounce On Dems’ Iowa Caucus Fiasco

President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign seized on the chaos of Monday’s Iowa Democratic caucuses, the results of which are still unknown as of Tuesday morning due to technical issues with the tallying process.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country.”

He then patted himself on the back, claiming that he was “the only person” who won “a very big victory” in Iowa.

The President’s campaign jumped in as well.

“Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement on Monday night.

He also said it would be “natural” for people to “doubt the fairness of the process,” echoing Don Jr. and Eric Trump’s efforts to fuel discord among Democrats with evidence-free talk of “rigging.”

“And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?” Parscale added.

The Iowa Democratic Party has yet to release the results of the caucuses due to a series of glitches with the app the party used to count the votes. HuffPost reported on Tuesday that the app was created by Shadow, a tech company headed by 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign director of product Gerard Niemira.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” Mandy McClure, Iowa’s Democratic Party communications director, said in a statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report.”