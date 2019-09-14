Why Is Trump Spending His Weekend Ambushing MSNBC’s Joy Reid?

President Trump found a new target for his Saturday morning ire.

Seemingly in response to MSNBC Joy Reid’s mild jabs at the President during her appearance on “All In With Chris Hayes” Friday evening, President Trump woke up bright and early Saturday to tweet questioning “who the hell” the network host is, before arguing she has a “bad reputation.”

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

As many on Twitter pointed out, its not the first time Trump has targeted the relevance of a person of color.

She has the most watched show on cable tv among African American viewers you racist piece of human trash! @JoyAnnReid @amjoyshow made weekend news programming relevant again. #Reiders #AMJOY https://t.co/pISWcnf2h4 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 14, 2019

It’s unclear what exactly might have triggered Trump’s vexation. While co-hosting Hayes show Friday evening, Reid mocked Trump’s speech before Republicans in Baltimore this week, in which she claimed his talk sounded “like a desperate man.”

Notably, as Mediaite point out, during her two hour-long show on Saturday morning, Reid completely ignored Trump’s Twitter attacks and didn’t mention the remarks once.