Why Is Trump Spending His Weekend Ambushing MSNBC’s Joy Reid?

U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh speaks to constituents during a town hall at Harper College in the Wojcik Conference Center in Palatine, Illinois, Monday, August 8, 2011. The new congressman's emergence as a national advocate of fiscal responsibility has capped a remarkable and unlikely journey for a North Barrington, Illinois, native who has struggled with financial problems and legal disputes and has dramatically shifted some political positions along the way. (Heather Charles/Chicago Tribune/MCT)
By
|
September 14, 2019 4:34 pm
President Trump found a new target for his Saturday morning ire.

Seemingly in response to MSNBC Joy Reid’s mild jabs at the President during her appearance on “All In With Chris Hayes” Friday evening, President Trump woke up bright and early Saturday to tweet questioning “who the hell” the network host is, before arguing she has a “bad reputation.”

As many on Twitter pointed out, its not the first time Trump has targeted the relevance of a person of color.

It’s unclear what exactly might have triggered Trump’s vexation. While co-hosting Hayes show Friday evening, Reid mocked Trump’s speech before Republicans in Baltimore this week, in which she claimed his talk sounded “like a desperate man.”

Notably, as Mediaite point out, during her two hour-long show on Saturday morning, Reid completely ignored Trump’s Twitter attacks and didn’t mention the remarks once.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
