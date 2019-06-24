Trump Ag Dept Conceals Studies About Impact Of Climate Change On Food Production

The Trump administration’s Department of Agriculture is concealing government-funded studies about the harms climate change will wreak on the farming and food production industry, Politico reported.

The studies have been conducted by scientists within the Ag Department and approved by the Agricultural Research Service. They focus specially on the negative impacts of increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere on the farming and cattle industry. Among many concerning findings, the studies found that rice does not contain as many vitamins when grown in carbon-heavy environments and carbon dioxide increases can reduce the growth of grasses needed to raise cattle.

According to Politico’s review of the promotion of the studies department’s studies in the past, the Trump administration is breaking with precedent by not boosting the studies, meant to be pitched to agricultural journals and shared with farmers.

