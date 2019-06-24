Latest
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) participate in the vice presidential debate at Centre College October 11, 2012 in Danville, Kentucky. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates before the closely-contested election November 6.
10 mins ago
2020 Candidates Engage In Intense Debate Prep As Big Night Looms
31 mins ago
GOP Launches Online Fundraising Rebuttal To ActBlue: WinRed
34 mins ago
Flags Uncovered In Trump Admin Vetting Docs Include ‘White Supremacy,’ ‘Ties With Russia’
news

Trump Ag Dept Conceals Studies About Impact Of Climate Change On Food Production

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 24, 2019 8:19 am

The Trump administration’s Department of Agriculture is concealing government-funded studies about the harms climate change will wreak on the farming and food production industry, Politico reported.

The studies have been conducted by scientists within the Ag Department and approved by the Agricultural Research Service. They focus specially on the negative impacts of  increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere on the farming and cattle industry. Among many concerning findings, the studies found that rice does not contain as many vitamins when grown in carbon-heavy environments and carbon dioxide increases can reduce the growth of grasses needed to raise cattle.

According to Politico’s review of the promotion of the studies department’s studies in the past, the Trump administration is breaking with precedent by not boosting the studies, meant to be pitched to agricultural journals and shared with farmers.

Read the full Politico report here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: