Trump Agrees To $200K Bond In Georgia Election Case

Former President Trump agreed on Monday to a $200,000 bond for his pre-trial release in the Georgia racketeering case against him.

Unlike bonds issued for other defendants in the case, Trump’s agreement comes with a litany of requirements aimed at stopping him from threatening others involved in the case.

That includes a prohibition on intimidation any of his fellow co-defendants, of which there are 18, and any witnesses, victims, or “the community or to any property in the community.”

Beyond that, there’s an even more Trump-oriented condition: The ban on threats includes social media posts and reposts.

John Eastman, the attorney who advocated for various extralegal schemes for Trump to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, separately agreed to a $100,000 bond on Monday. In contrast, his deal came without the same restrictions applied to Trump; Eastman only has a boilerplate ban on intimidating those involved in the case.

Trump has spent the past few weeks sending angry posts on his proprietary TRUTH Social app about judges and prosecutors involved in the four cases against him, including attacks on U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia, who will try the D.C. election reversal case. Before his indictment in Georgia, Trump launched a volley of personal attacks against Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

The $200,000 bond was calculated, according to the court filing, as $80,000 for the RICO count, and $10,000 for each of the other 12 counts that he faces.

Trump’s attorneys had reportedly been negotiating earlier today with prosecutors from Willis’ office over the terms of his release and when he will appear for booking.

All defendants in the case must surrender by noon Friday. Unlike in the other three prosecutions that have been brought against Trump this year, Fulton County law enforcement officials plan on taking a mugshot of Trump.

It’s not clear when other big names who were charged last week – including Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows – will surrender.

Read the bond agreement here: