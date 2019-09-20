Latest
1 hour ago
NYT Reporters Tried To Interview Kavanaugh For New Book, But Couldn’t Agree On Terms
2 hours ago
Giuliani Admits He Asked Ukraine To ‘Look Into’ Biden In Unhinged CNN Interview
PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 11: Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson gives his endorsement to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a press conference at the Mar-A-Lago Club on March 11, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida. Presidential candidates continue to campaign before Florida's March 15th primary day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Carson Shocks Staffers With Derogatory Comments About Transgender People

Trump Denies ‘Dicey’ Call With Foreign Leader, But Urges Someone To Look Into Biden

on December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 20, 2019 10:12 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On the heels of news that the whistleblower complaint reportedly centers on President Trump and Ukraine, the President denied reports that he may have had a “dicey” call with a foreign leader, but urged “someone” to “look into Joe Biden.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Trump wouldn’t answer questions about whether he discussed Biden during a call with the Ukrainian president-elect in July, before adding that he thinks Biden is worth looking into.

“It doesn’t matter what I discuss, but I will say this. Somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement because it was disgraceful where he talked about billions of dollars that he’s not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case,” he said. “So somebody ought to look into that. And you wouldn’t because he’s a Democrat. And the fake news doesn’t look into things like that.”

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani mentioned the same unsubstantiated claim on CNN Thursday evening about Biden.

“It’s a disgrace,” the President added. “But I had a great conversation with numerous people, I don’t even know exactly who you’re talking about, but I had a great conversation with numerous people, numerous leaders, and I always look for the conversation that’s going to help the United States the most. That’s very important.”

Trump said he didn’t know who the “partisan” whistleblower was and denied knowing whether his July call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was at the center of the whistleblower complaint that’s put Congress and the director of national intelligence at odds this week.

The remarks to the media echo Trump’s earlier negations. On Friday morning the President returned to his ritualistic denials on Twitter, blaming the “Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners” for the story.

In a tweet thread, Trump questioned why just one “highly partisan” whistleblower complained about the call when “so many other people” who knew about it thought it was a “respectful conversation.”

When news broke Wednesday night that Trump was at the center of the potentially explosive whistleblower complaint, Trump denied that he’d said anything problematic on a call with a foreign leader.

It is still largely unclear what is contained in the whistleblower complaint, which Acting Director of National Intelligence Jeffrey Maguire has refused to hand over to members of the House Intelligence Committee. It is known that the complaint involves a “promise” that Trump reportedly made during a phone call with a foreign leader. The complaint also involves a series of actions, not just one isolated phone call and it also involves Ukraine, but it is unclear how. Many speculate the complaint is related to a phone call that Trump had with the president-elect of Ukraine two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: