Trump’s ‘African-American’ Is Leaving The Republican Party

Gregory Cheadle briefly rose to fame in 2016 when President Donald Trump infamously singled out as “my African-American” at a campaign rally in an effort to prove he had support from the black community.

Now he’s done.

PBS NewsHour reported on Thursday that Cheadle, who’s running for Congress in California’s 1st District, is leaving the Republican Party to run as an independent instead.

Cheadle told PBS NewsHour that he became disillusioned by what he called the GOP’s “pro-white agenda,” and the party rallying around Trump after his marathon of racist attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and “The Squad.”

Though Cheadle wouldn’t call Trump “racist” outright, he did say the President has a “white superiority complex” that’s led him to nominate white men to the judicial bench almost exclusively.

“To stay on this ship now, as a black Republican, I couldn’t do it,” he said.