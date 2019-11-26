Latest
at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City.
4 mins ago
Hannity Hints He’s Got The Deets On Nunes’ Secret Meeting With Ex-Ukraine Prosecutor
on July 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
32 mins ago
Ousted Secretary Spencer Said He Acted To Preserve ‘Resiliency’ Of The Navy
DOVER, DE - NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump salute as military personnel carry a transfer case for fallen service member, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami, 25, during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on November 21, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. Fuchigami died Wednesday along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, in Logar province, Afghanistan, when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground, according to a Department of Defense release. The incident is under investigation. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
58 mins ago
Richard Spencer Might Not Be The Last Pentagon Official To Exit Over Trump

DOJ Asks Judge To Pause Her Decision Backing McGahn Subpoena While It Appeals

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: White House Counsel Don McGahn (C) listens as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of Kavanaugh's confirmat... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: White House Counsel Don McGahn (C) listens as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 26, 2019 9:35 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Trump administration moved quickly to respond to a judge’s Monday decision against it in the Don McGahn case, with a notice Tuesday morning that it was appealing the ruling and a request that the judge pause her ruling for the appeal.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown had issued a sweeping decision that ripped apart the Trump administration’s claim that “absolute” immunity protected the former White House counsel from even showing up for subpoenaed testimony in front of the House. Brown ordered that McGahn comply with the subpoena.

In its stay request, the Justice Department nonetheless argued that it had a “likelihood” of success on appeal — one of the thresholds that must be met for a lower court decision to be paused.

The Justice Department also argued that the circumstances met the “irreparable harm” standard of granting a stay, because “if Mr. McGahn testifies before Congress, the absolute immunity from compelled congressional testimony would be vitiated.”

Additionally, the administration compared the case to a case arising from the George W. Bush administration, involving the testimony of a top official, and pointed out that the lower court’s decision backing the subpoena in that case was stayed for its appeal.

Read the stay request below:

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: