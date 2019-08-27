Trump Admin Yanks FEMA Funding To Pay For ICE Detention Centers

President Donald Trump’s administration is extracting $155 million from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to pay for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s operational facilities, NBC News first reported Tuesday.

TPM obtained a letter sent from Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), the chairwoman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, to the Department of Homeland Security that provided details of the administration’s new funding allocations.

According to the congresswoman, $155 million from the Disaster Relief Fund will be transferred to ICE for the agency to build immigration court hearing facilities at the southern border.

At the end of her letter, Roybal-Allard expressed her concern over the “growing disconnect” between the will of Congress and the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies, “which often lack justification.”

Amid the administration’s cut to the DRF, Trump complained on Tuesday about the hurricane approaching Puerto Rico — more specifically, how much the hurricane would cost the government.

“Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end?” Trump tweeted. “Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for ‘anywhere.'”

The DHS will also give ICE $116 million from funds meant for Coast Guard operations and aviation security, according to NBC News.

