NYT: Trump Admin Will Arrest Thousands Of Immigrant Families This Weekend

The Trump administration will launch its long forecasted nationwide raids this weekend, with plans to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrant families beginning Sunday, the New York Times reported Thursday.

According to homeland security officials who spoke to the Times, the raids — which President Trump strongly supports — were initially delayed due to resistance by some within the administration’s immigration agency.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will carry out the arrests and the raids are expected to take place over the course of several days. While ICE has specific targets in mind, officers will also make “collateral” deportation arrests, according to the Times. The arrests will target more than 2,000 people and will take place in at least 10 U.S. cities.

With a goal of deporting those arrested “as quickly as possible,” in the Times’ words, family members arrested together will be held in detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania, as well as hotel rooms.

Read the Times’ full report here.