Latest
MONTGOMERY, AL - JUNE 20: During a press conference, Roy Moore announces his plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2020 on June 20, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore lost a special election in 2017 for the Senate seat against Democratic Senator Doug Jones. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Moore Jumps On ‘Send Her Back’ Train After Omar Calls Out AL GOP For Backing Him
U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh speaks to constituents during a town hall at Harper College in the Wojcik Conference Center in Palatine, Illinois, Monday, August 8, 2011. The new congressman's emergence as a national advocate of fiscal responsibility has capped a remarkable and unlikely journey for a North Barrington, Illinois, native who has struggled with financial problems and legal disputes and has dramatically shifted some political positions along the way. (Heather Charles/Chicago Tribune/MCT)
2 hours ago
Joe Walsh Claims He Never Advocated Giving Guns To Kids In The US (He Did)
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO--OCT. 2, 2017--San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz believes this is not the time for politics, including the discussion of statehood for Puerto Rico. She says all should come together to try to help the island recover. The debate over whether or not Puerto Rico should be given statehood has surfaced again with the attention hurricane Maria brought to the island. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
2 hours ago
San Juan Mayor Still Needs Trump To ‘Get Out Of The Way’
news Immigration

Trump Admin Abruptly Changes Policy Protecting Ill Migrants From Deportation

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
August 28, 2019 1:18 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Trump administration abruptly changed its program for granting medical deferral requests to undocumented immigrants this month, sending letters to several families rejecting their requests.

The letters from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency informed families that USCIS would no longer consider their requests for medical deferral, which protected seriously ill undocumented immigrants from deportation while undergoing treatment in the U.S.

The letters warned that the families will be deported if they don’t leave the country within 33 days.

A USCIS spokesperson told TPM via email that the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency is now overseeing the requests, effective August 7.

“Deferred action does not provide lawful immigration status, and it does not excuse any periods of unlawful presence before or after the deferred action period,” the spokesperson said. “Deferred action can be terminated at any time at the agency’s discretion.”

However, the letters to families did not inform them of that change, and it’s not clear that ICE will accept deferral requests at the same rate. Several requests from families with sick kids have already been denied after the new policy was enacted.

The medical deferred action program allowed undocumented immigrants with severe illness such as cancer and HIV to stay in the U.S. for two years. Many of the program’s beneficiaries are children, several of whom come from countries with inadequate health care services.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: