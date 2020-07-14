Latest
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/10: Vauhxx Booker, who was attacked during an alleged attempted lynching on the 4th of July at Monroe Lake, speaks during a press conference at Peoples Park in Bloomington.Booker, and his attorney are asking for a grand jury trial to investigate the assault. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
4 mins ago
Calls For Arrests, Accusations Of Fabrication Fly In Bloomington Alleged Assault Case
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is interviewed during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, Md., on February 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
60 mins ago
RNC To Move Convention Outdoors As GOP Lawmakers Continue Dropping Out
UNITED STATES - JULY 2: Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee markup of the “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act of 2020,” and judicial nominations in Russell Building on Thursday, July 2, 2020.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Graham Defends Fauci After WH Memo: ‘We Don’t Have A Dr. Fauci Problem’

Trump Admin Ditches Rule That Would’ve Kicked Out Int’l Students For Online Classes

Two students are seen leaving their campus with baggage at Harvard University premises in Cambridge, MA, July 08, 2020. (Photo by Anik Rahman/NurPhoto)
Two students are seen leaving their campus with baggage at Harvard University premises in Cambridge, MA, July 08, 2020. (Photo by Anik Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
July 14, 2020 3:38 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Trump administration has backed off of a new guidance that would’ve required international students with all online course loads to leave the country.

The move came after several states and universities sued over the guidance, arguing that it was arbitrary and capricious.

The administration had filed a defense of the policy on Monday, arguing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had every right to change its guidance with just weeks to go before the fall semester.

But when a Tuesday hearing began in that case — in which Harvard and M.I.T. sued the administration over the new guidance — Judge Allison D. Burroughs announced that the administration had abandoned its new rule.

According to a summary of the proceedings published in the court’s online record, the July guidance is being rescinded on a nationwide basis.

As a result of Tuesday’s development, international students at U.S. universities will be able to continue operating under the guidance that ICE issued in March, which allowed them to take online classes in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

International students in the United States on academic visas are typically not permitted to take all-online course loads, But ICE’s March guidance allowed for an exception to that rule as universities across the country shifted away from holding classes in-person.

“The government backed down completely,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, of Tuesday’s development.

The administration appeared hesitant to defend the rule amid an impressive public backlash — aside from the court filing Monday, there was no significant public push to defend the now-abandoned guidance.

And the one official to stand up for the guidance, acting Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, may have hurt the administration’s case.

In an interview on CNN last week, Cuccinelli said the rule would “encourage schools to reopen.”

The parties suing the administration — including 17 states and the District of Columbia — subsequently quoted Cuccinelli’s appearance as proof that the administration had shown an “evident preference in favor of reopening” schools despite the risk posed by COVID-19.

“Coercing schools into holding more in-person classes in the fall — regardless of the schools’ assessment of the health and safety risks of doing so — harms the Plaintiff States’ ability to regulate their institutions and protect the public,” the states argued.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30