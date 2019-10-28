Trump Admin Ditches Its Plans To Restrict Protests Near White House

The Trump administration’s National Park Service announced on Monday that it would not go through with its proposed restrictions on protests and demonstrations near the White House and the National Mall.

“In response to more than 140,000 comments received from the public and stakeholders, the National Park Service (NPS) today announced it is withdrawing its August 2018 proposal to revise the First Amendment and Special Use Permit regulations for the National Mall, President’s Park and other national parks in the Washington, D.C. area,” the NPS said in a press release.

The agency defended the “intent” of its proposal, claiming that it was meant to “protect the iconic landmarks, views and grounds for use and enjoyment of citizens and visitors from around the globe.”

But the NPS said it has now decided that the regulations will “remain unchanged.”