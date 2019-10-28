Latest
10 mins ago
Mo Brooks Backhandedly Compliments House Dems For Impeachment Process Vote
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to members of the media after a vote to fund the government December 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate has pass a continuing resolution to temporary fund the government through January 19, 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
44 mins ago
Collins Won’t Co-Sponsor Senate Resolution Condemning Impeachment Probe
54 mins ago
Giuliani Joined Trump Admin Discussions About Erdogan Foe Before Repping Trump

Trump Admin Ditches Its Plans To Restrict Protests Near White House

on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
October 28, 2019 6:00 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Trump administration’s National Park Service announced on Monday that it would not go through with its proposed restrictions on protests and demonstrations near the White House and the National Mall.

“In response to more than 140,000 comments received from the public and stakeholders, the National Park Service (NPS) today announced it is withdrawing its August 2018 proposal to revise the First Amendment and Special Use Permit regulations for the National Mall, President’s Park and other national parks in the Washington, D.C. area,” the NPS said in a press release.

The agency defended the “intent” of its proposal, claiming that it was meant to “protect the iconic landmarks, views and grounds for use and enjoyment of citizens and visitors from around the globe.”

But the NPS said it has now decided that the regulations will “remain unchanged.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: