Trump Accuses New York Times Of Committing ‘Virtual Act Of Treason’

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
June 16, 2019 9:34 am

President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of committing a “virtual act of Treason” on Saturday night.

Trump was complaining about a Times story on the U.S. government’s escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid–which included a tidbit revealing that officials were worried Trump would put a stop to such attacks.

“Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia,” Trump tweeted. “This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country.”

The Times reported on Saturday that the United States Cyber Command was ramping up attacks against Russia’s electric grid as a warning shot against future U.S. election meddling by the Kremlin and also to prepare for a potential major conflict between the two countries.

According to the Times, Pentagon and intelligence officials didn’t give Trump a detailed briefing of their plans due to concerns that Trump would either countermand the attacks or talk about them with foreign officials.

