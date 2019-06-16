Trump Accuses New York Times Of Committing ‘Virtual Act Of Treason’

President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of committing a “virtual act of Treason” on Saturday night.

Trump was complaining about a Times story on the U.S. government’s escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid–which included a tidbit revealing that officials were worried Trump would put a stop to such attacks.

“Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia,” Trump tweeted. “This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country.”

…..ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

The Times reported on Saturday that the United States Cyber Command was ramping up attacks against Russia’s electric grid as a warning shot against future U.S. election meddling by the Kremlin and also to prepare for a potential major conflict between the two countries.

According to the Times, Pentagon and intelligence officials didn’t give Trump a detailed briefing of their plans due to concerns that Trump would either countermand the attacks or talk about them with foreign officials.