Trump Uses Accents To Mock Japanese, Korean Allies At Hamptons Fundraiser

August 12, 2019 9:05 am
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump gave a long, meandering speech at a fundraiser in Bridgehampton, New York, at one point adopting Japanese and South Korean accents to mock the countries’ respective leaders, Shinzo Abe and Moon Jae-in.

According to the New York Post, Trump mimicked Moon giving in on negotiations over defense spending.

Trump later attempted Abe’s accent while imitating the Japanese president’s responses on trade tariffs.

Trump reportedly had kinder words for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he called a “friend” and said from whom he’d just received a “beautiful letter.”

“If I hadn’t been elected president we would be in a big fat juicy war with North Korea,” he said, per the Post.

