Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: President Donald Trump stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House for a trip to Ohio where he will visit a Whirlpool factory on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After the visit to the factory he will attend a fundraising reception and then head to his properties in New Jersey for the weekend. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
2 hours ago
Trump Signs Flurry Of Executive Orders With Lowered Weekly Unemployment Benefit
2 hours ago
Dems Accuse Trump-Allied Postmaster Of ‘Sabotage’ Amid Election Mail Delay
HAMTRAMCK, MI-JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands on stage at an event where General Motors announced that GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant will build the all-electric Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle on January 27, 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. GM will invest $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and 2200 jobs for an all-electric future for electric pickups, SUVs, and autonomous vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
6 hours ago
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Met Biden In Person As VP Decision Looms

Trump Abruptly Ends Briefing When Challenged For Falsely Taking Credit For Veterans Choice

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks toward Marine One before departing from the White House on May 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Louisiana. (Photo by M... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks toward Marine One before departing from the White House on May 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Louisiana. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 8, 2020 6:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump abruptly ended a news conference Saturday when he was pressed by a reporter regarding his false claim that he was the first to sign the Veterans Choice bill into law, a feat that he said “no president has ever been able to do.”

“I’ve just signed two bills that are great for our vets, our vets are very special,” Trump announced during a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey — his second in just two days. “We passed Veterans Choice, as you know, and Veterans Accountability. They’ve been trying to get that passed for decades and decades and no president has ever been able to do it.”

The President has repeatedly taken full credit for Veterans Choice – a bill that includes health care improvements that were first passed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Trump said in a news conference announcing he had signed a series of executive orders, that former American leaders had tried and failed to pass Veterans Choice. But in reality, the Choice program, which enables veterans to be treated by doctors outside the government-run VA system at taxpayer expense, was first passed in 2014 under President Obama.

After calling on CBS reporter Paula Reid, who asked, “Why do you keep saying you passed Veterans Choice?” Trump tried to avoid the question, moving onto another reporter but Reid persisted, calling out the President for the claim.

“It was a false statement, sir,” she said.

Refusing to address the question, Trump quickly ended the briefing and stepped away from the podium – “thank you very much,” he said.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30