Trump Abruptly Cancels Trip To CDC As Coronavirus Death Toll In US Rises

President Donald Trump cancelled his trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday amid the rising death toll caused by COVID-19.

“The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today,” a White House official said in an email. “The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission.”

The decision is at odds with Trump’s previous approach to the fatal disease, such as directly contradicting the CDC’s warnings about the seriousness of the illness in his public comments and even downplaying the global death rate.

During a town hall hosted by Fox News on Thursday night, Trump found a bright side to the coronavirus.

“I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the U.S, and I like that,” he said.

12 people have died from the virus in the U.S., according to Reuters, 11 of which happened in Washington state. California reported its first death on Wednesday