Trump’s 2020 Primary Challengers Pen Joint Op-Ed: ‘Only The Weak Fear Competition’

U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh speaks to constituents during a town hall at Harper College in the Wojcik Conference Center in Palatine, Illinois, Monday, August 8, 2011. The new congressman's emergence as a national advocate of fiscal responsibility has capped a remarkable and unlikely journey for a North Barrington, Illinois, native who has struggled with financial problems and legal disputes and has dramatically shifted some political positions along the way. (Heather Charles/Chicago Tribune/MCT)
U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh speaks to constituents during a town hall at Harper College in the Wojcik Conference Center in Palatine, Illinois, Monday, August 8, 2011. (Heather Charles/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service vi... U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh speaks to constituents during a town hall at Harper College in the Wojcik Conference Center in Palatine, Illinois, Monday, August 8, 2011. (Heather Charles/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 14, 2019 10:49 am
The three Republicans who have launched long-shot primary challenges against President Trump published an op-ed in the Washington Post on Friday evening, condemning the GOP for allowing the cancelation of Republican primary elections in several states.

Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, ex-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanfordand ex-Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld argued against the cancellation of the primary election, which has already occurred in several states and argued “the Republican Party has taken a wrong turn, led by a serial self-promoter who has abandoned the bedrock principles of the GOP.”

“What does this say about the Republican Party? If a party stands for nothing but reelection, it indeed stands for nothing,” they wrote. “Our next nominee must compete in the marketplace of ideas, values and leadership. Each of us believes we can best lead the party. So does the incumbent. Let us each take our case to the public. The saying ‘may the best man win’ is a quintessential value that the Republican Party must honor if we are to command the respect of the American people. Cowards run from fights. Warriors stand and fight for what they believe. The United States respects warriors. Only the weak fear competition.”

Read the full op-ed here. 

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
