As Trudeau Self-Isolates, Canadian Foreign Minister Gets Tested For COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. - Canada is closing its borders to most foreigners -- exclud...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. - Canada is closing its borders to most foreigners -- excluding Americans -- in a bid to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 16, 2020. "All Canadians, as much as possible, should also stay home," he told a news conference outside his home, where he and his family are self-isolating after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS