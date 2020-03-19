As Trudeau Self-Isolates, Canadian Foreign Minister Gets Tested For COVID-19

Latest
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. - Canada is closing its borders to most foreigners -- exclud... Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. - Canada is closing its borders to most foreigners -- excluding Americans -- in a bid to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 16, 2020. "All Canadians, as much as possible, should also stay home," he told a news conference outside his home, where he and his family are self-isolating after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
March 19, 2020 2:37 p.m.
TORONTO — Canada’s foreign minister is being tested for the coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms after traveling.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter he is self-isolating at home for 14 days and says he expects the results of his test very shortly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already self-isolating at his residence after his wife tested positive following a trip to London.

Champagne says he will continue to work to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to help coordinate the international response to the crisis.

