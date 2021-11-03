TPM’s Gonzo Election Highlights And Lowlights

Though the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey took center stage yesterday, there were plenty of other elections and ballot measures across the country that might’ve slipped under your radar.

Vito Fossella Is Back!

Disgraced ex-New York congressman Vito Fossella (R) became the president of Staten Island borough last night. Fossella, who pleaded guilty to DUI charges in 2009 and who was revealed to have fathered a kid in an extramarital affair during the investigation, was endorsed by Trump in this race. Go figure.

Buffalo Dem’s Write-In Gambit Works

Buffalo, New York mayoral candidate India Walton, the Democratic Socialist who defeated incumbent mayor Byron Brown in an upset victory in the Democratic primaries, lost to Brown’s write-in campaign yesterday. Brown drew together a coalition that included area Republicans.

That OTHER Shocker In NJ

In addition to incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) being locked in a dead heat with GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney (D) is in serious trouble in his race against Republican Ed Durr. With Democrats’ hold on the New Jersey legislature looking turbulent, Sweeney’s defeat would strike a major blow to state Democrats given that he’s held a leadership spot longer than anyone in the state’s history.

Minneapolis Voters Reject Police Overhaul

Voters in Minneapolis, Minnesota rejected a proposal to replace the city’s police department with a Department of Public Safety. The proposal came in response to George Floyd’s murder by ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin last summer that sparked protests against anti-Black police brutality across the country.

First Muslim Woman On NYC Council

Shahana Hanif made history yesterday as the first Muslim woman to be elected to New York City city council. She’s also the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the council.

Major Milestones For Asian-Americans In Mayoral Races

Boston elected its first female and Asian-American mayor yesterday. Up until Michelle Wu’s win, all of the city’s previous mayors had been white men. Meanwhile, Aftab Pureval became Cincinnati’s first Asian-American mayor.

Tuscon Voters Approve $15 Minimum Wage

Residents of Tuscon, Arizona voted to bump up the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, nine months after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) cheerfully thumbs-downed an effort to include a $15/hour increase in the last COVID-19 relief package. Tuscon’s increase will be in effect by 2025.

First Black Woman Poised To Win Virginia State Office

Winsome Sears, a Republican, is poised to win in Virginia’s lieutenant governor race. If she does, she’d be the first Black woman to win statewide office in Virginia. Sears would be the one to break ties in the state’s closely divided Senate.

Virginia House Headed For Tie After Dem Losses

In addition to a defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial race, Democrats seem to be on the verge of losing control of Virginia’s House of Delegates. Several races are still too close to call, but the state could end up with a tied House if Republicans don’t win a full-on majority.

Pittsburgh Elects Its First Black Mayor

Ed Gainey became the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania yesterday, defeating former police officer Tony Moreno.

Maine Voters Strike A Blow To Clean Energy Project

Maine residents voted to block the Central Maine Power corridor project, which would deliver hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts through the Pine Tree State.

CRT Fearmongerers Flop In School Board Elections

Slates of school board candidates in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut who ran on “critical race theory” panic and COVID-19 restrictions lost.