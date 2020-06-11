Top WI GOPer: ‘No Need’ To Apologize For Blaming COVID Outbreak On Immigrants

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) isn’t sorry for blaming immigrants for a spike in COVID-19 cases in his district during a meeting on the outbreak with Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R) last month.

“There’s no need to apologize,” Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday. “This is once again people trying to look and make something out of a conversation that was ‘how do we deal with the coronavirus?'”

In an audio tape of the May 14 meeting secretly recorded and released on Wednesday by Evers’ staff, the GOP leader is heard discussing what he believed to be the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I know the reason at least in my region is because of a large immigrant population where it’s just a difference in culture where people are living much closer and working much closer,” Vos told the governor and Fitzgerald.

The Assembly speaker brushed off criticism over his remark on Thursday, arguing that Evers’ staff secretly taping their meeting was the real controversy.

“I’m not going to get into this when the story is actually Gov. Evers choosing to secretly record the Legislature and doing it in a way that’s never been done before,” Vos said during his interview with the Journal Sentinel.

Melissa Baldauff, a spokesperson for Evers, said in a statement on Wednesday that the recording was “intended for internal use only to inform detailed note taking and planning next steps.”

“This was not intended for release to the media or anyone else, however, we were obligated to comply with the open records law to release these records once they were requested,” she said.

Baldauff also stated that Evers “wasn’t aware” the discussion was being recorded at the time and “has since directed our staff that this will not happen again.”