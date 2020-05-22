Latest
20 mins ago
UK COVID-19 Study Aims To Vaccinate More Than 10,000 People
37 mins ago
UK Government To Require Incoming Travelers To Self-Isolate For 14 Days
41 mins ago
Italian Pharmacological Agency Warns Against The Use Of Hydroxychloroquine

Top US Official Urges WHO To Begin Review Of COVID Response Immediately

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Assistant Secretary for Health at the HHS Admiral Brett Giroir speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, D... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Assistant Secretary for Health at the HHS Admiral Brett Giroir speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Several White House staff members and aides have recently tested positive for the coronavirus and three top health officials from the White House coronavirus task force are now self-quarantining after potential exposure. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By By Jamey Keaten
|
May 22, 2020 9:58 a.m.

GENEVA (AP) — The United States says it wants the World Health Organization to start work “now” on a planned independent review of its coordinated international response to the COVID-19 outbreak, at a time the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized the agency and is threatening to cut off U.S. funding for it.

Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the U.N. health agency’s executive board meeting on Friday saying the United States believes the WHO can “immediately initiate” preparations such as bringing together independent health experts and setting up guidelines for the review.

“This review will ensure we have a complete and transparent understanding of the source, timeline of events, and decision-making process for the WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Giroir, who is one of the board’s 34 international members. Giroir did not participate in the board’s first-ever “virtual” meeting.

Giroir alluded to a resolution passed Tuesday by the WHO’s assembly calling on Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to launch a “comprehensive evaluation” of the WHO-coordinated international response to the outbreak “at the earliest appropriate moment.”

Tedros, for his part, spoke to the board and pointed proudly to a long list of actions taken by WHO to respond to the outbreak — without directly alluding to the Trump administration pressure that was highlighted by Giroir.

“As President Trump just made clear in his May 18 letter to Director-General Tedros, there is no time to waste to begin on the reforms needed to ensure such a pandemic never happens again,” Giroir added. “We applaud the call for an impartial, independent, and comprehensive review, to be undertaken in consultation with member states, and urge that work begin now.”

In that same letter, Trump warned he would make permanent a temporary freeze on U.S. funding for the WHO unless it commits to “substantive improvements” within the next 30 days. He has repeatedly criticized the WHO for its early response to the outbreak and praise for China, at a time when Trump’s own response of the outbreak in the United States —the largest in the world — has come under criticism.

Giroir, in his statement with a decidedly more diplomatic tone, said the United States was “encouraged” by an initial review by the WHO’s Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee over the January to April period.

“We further appreciate the mandate given to the WHO in the resolution to investigate the origins of (the coronavirus), and we are confident that researchers and medical practitioners around the world will be empowered in the pursuit of vaccines and other countermeasures through this knowledge,” Giroir wrote.

In a possible sign of the timetable that the United States expects, Giroir said a meeting of the WHO’s assembly this fall “must address the outcome of the review process and lessons learned” from the pandemic response.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30