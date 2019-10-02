Washington Post: Top Pence Adviser Was On Trump’s Ukraine Call

Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser was reportedly on President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president on July 25.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the adviser, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, had been dialed into the call in which Trump attempted to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Unnamed officials told the Post that Pence should’ve had access to the call transcripts “within hours,” in the Post’s words, and that detailed notes of the call likely would’ve been included in the vice president’s briefing materials for his meeting with Zelensky in Warsaw on September 1.

However, the officials claimed that Pence probably hadn’t read the the notes before the meeting and that the vice president didn’t know about Trump’s pressure campaign against Zelensky.

Bu it was during that Warsaw meeting that Pence, at Trump’s behest, pressed Zelensky on the issue of corruption, though Pence denies bringing up the Bidens in the conversation.