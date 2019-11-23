Top Dem Says It’s ‘Quite Likely’ Nunes Will Be Investigated For Potential Ethics Violation

House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) said on Saturday that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) faces an ethics investigation for allegedly working with Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates.

During an interview on “AM Joy,” MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid asked Smith about a potential ethics investigation into Nunes after Parnas’ attorney told the Daily Beast on Wednesday that his client had arranged contacts for Nunes in 2018 to help with his “investigations.”

“Quite likely, without question,” Smith responded.

In addition to the Daily Beast report, another one of Parnas’ lawyers told CNN on Friday that former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin told Parnas he had met with Nunes to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Joseph Bondy, the attorney who spoke to CNN, said that his client is will to testify to Congress on Nunes’ alleged dealings in Ukraine.

As ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes has used his position to rail constantly against the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

Watch Smith below: