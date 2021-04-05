Top AZ GOPer Dismisses Elex Auditor’s Peddling Of ‘Big Lie’: ‘Is No One Allowed To Say Anything?’

Latest
April 5, 2021 8:23 a.m.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) insists that “it was not a mistake” for state GOP senators to hire Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO Doug Logan had regurgitated the “Big Lie” that voter fraud engineered ex-President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, to lead a supposedly independent audit of the election results in a county where Joe Biden beat Trump.

“Just because somebody found some tweet that’s within some archive program that none of us ever would have done it (the search) doesn’t mean anything,'” Fann told Capitol Media Services on Friday in an interview published Sunday. “Is no one allowed to say anything?'”

The GOP leader claimed that the audit in Maricopa County “is being done in the utmost transparency with the most qualified people, with checks, double checks and triple checks to make sure all this is done correctly.'”

Last week, reporters unearthed archived versions of Logan’s deleted Twitter account showing that he had peddled false conspiracy theories claiming that voter fraud had rigged the election against Trump, whom Logan declared he “wholeheartedly” supported in one of the tweets.

Arizona Senate Republicans’ hiring of Logan despite the fact that two audits of Maricopa County’s election results already failed to find evidence of voter fraud marks the state GOP committee’s ongoing effort to boost Trump’s attacks on the election after he lost decisively to Biden.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
