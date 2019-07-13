Why Is There A Framed Photo Of Tomi Lahren Hanging At Border Patrol HQ In DC?

A large, framed photograph of right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren posing with border patrol agents is hanging on the wall at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to Quartz.

A person who had access to the room the photo is hung in took a picture of it and provided it to Quartz.

There’s a framed photo of Tomi Lahren hanging in Border Patrol headquarters. Lahren has called immigrants “shifty and adaptable,” and has claimed they are bringing disease to the US. https://t.co/DWJdy1xNEg pic.twitter.com/J8SUYoD86R — Zoë Schlanger (@zoeschlanger) July 12, 2019

Lahren is seen posing with Custom and Border Patrol officials Benjamine “Carly” Huffman, Scott Luck, Carla Provost, Richard Hudso and others, according to Quartz. A Customs and Border Patrols spokesperson told Quartz that the agency has “hundreds of photographs” that it hangs on office walls.

“Photos depict a wide range of operations, training exercises, and external engagements with parties including Administration officials, members of Congress, press, international partners, and others,” the spokesperson told Quartz.

The photo with Lahren is particularly eyebrow raising given Lahren’s vehement attacks on undocumented immigrants, whom she calls “shifty” and whom she claims bring diseases into the U.S. She regularly complains on her Fox Nation show that the there is an “invasion by foreigners” in the U.S.

The news comes just as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency prepares to launch a series of deportation raids this weekend in major cities across the U.S., targeting thousands of undocumented families.