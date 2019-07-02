Latest
38 mins ago
‘Wheezing’ And ‘Winded’: Trump And Carlson Have Different Views On Kim’s Health
RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 4: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) talks with the press to address and deny a sex assault allegation from 2004 in the State Capitol February 04, 2019 in Richmond, VA. He denies . (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
41 mins ago
Fairfax Resigns From Law Firm, Though Sexual Misconduct Probe Came Up Empty
1 hour ago
Nike Yanks Betsy Ross Flag-Themed Shoes After Kaepernick’s Opposition
news 2020 Elections

Ex GOP Rep Suggests Biden Become ‘Half-Black, Half-Pacific Islander’ Woman To Win

110210_Election_CFW- Gubernatorial candidate Tom Tancredo, of the American Constitution Party, offers thanks to his supporters during his concession speech at an election night gathering at the Stampede Mesquite Grill & Dance Emporium in Aurora, CO. (Craig F. Walker/ The Denver Post) (Wife is Jackie)
Denver Post via Getty Images
By
July 2, 2019 9:47 am

A former Republican lawmaker and presidential candidate mockingly suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden’s only chance of winning in 2020 is if he transitions to a minority woman.

During a panel discussion on Fox News on Monday evening, former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO) argued that Biden was overshadowed and humiliated by female candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“He was a frontrunner, he was the Titanic that could not be sunk and he ran into these icebergs called Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. These two actually did a great deal of damage to him that I don’t think he can recover from it. I think it will sink him,” he said. “I don’t know what he can to at this point in time to change what is going to be I think the outcome. Maybe tomorrow he says he’s going to transition to a woman. Better yet, maybe a black woman. Maybe even better, a half-black, half-Pacific Islander. Something like that because there’s little if anything he can do.”

Tancredo was speaking on a panel alongside Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a black woman who serves in the Georgia state legislature. Dawkins-Haigler deadpanned and slowly shook her head as Fox News host Jesse Watters attempted to laugh off Tancredo’s remarks.

Watch the moment below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: