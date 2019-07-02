Ex GOP Rep Suggests Biden Become ‘Half-Black, Half-Pacific Islander’ Woman To Win

A former Republican lawmaker and presidential candidate mockingly suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden’s only chance of winning in 2020 is if he transitions to a minority woman.

During a panel discussion on Fox News on Monday evening, former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO) argued that Biden was overshadowed and humiliated by female candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“He was a frontrunner, he was the Titanic that could not be sunk and he ran into these icebergs called Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. These two actually did a great deal of damage to him that I don’t think he can recover from it. I think it will sink him,” he said. “I don’t know what he can to at this point in time to change what is going to be I think the outcome. Maybe tomorrow he says he’s going to transition to a woman. Better yet, maybe a black woman. Maybe even better, a half-black, half-Pacific Islander. Something like that because there’s little if anything he can do.”

Tancredo was speaking on a panel alongside Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a black woman who serves in the Georgia state legislature. Dawkins-Haigler deadpanned and slowly shook her head as Fox News host Jesse Watters attempted to laugh off Tancredo’s remarks.

Watch the moment below: