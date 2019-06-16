GOPer Sen. Cotton Defends Trump’s Dirt Comments By Deflecting To Clinton

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) tried to point fingers at Hillary Clinton on Sunday when asked about President Donald Trump’s remark that he would accept dirt on a 2020 rival from a foreign government.

First Cotton claimed that Trump said he would call the FBI if he got offered the dirt, though what Trump actually said is that he “maybe” would go to the FBI if the dirt was inaccurate.

When “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Cotton if he was okay with Trump’s comments, the Republican senator tried to pivot to the Clinton campaign and Christopher Steele.

“What people should not do is what Hillary Clinton and the Democrats did, which is hire a foreign spy to recruit Russian spies to fabricate lies about their political opponents” he said.

“Is Tom Cotton’s answer the question ‘maybe’ when it comes to offering you and your campaign dirt?” asked Brennan.

“I would report those contacts to the FBI,” Cotton replied.

Trump made the same talking point several hours later:

……If Republicans ever did that to the Democrats, there would be all hell to pay. It would be a scandal like no other! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Watch Cotton below:

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton defends Trump's comment about accepting dirt from foreign governments by deflecting to Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/AwUvj2aENu — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 16, 2019

This story has been updated to include Trump’s tweet.