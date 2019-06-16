Latest
51 mins ago
Schiff: ‘Most Disturbing’ Part Of NYT Report Was Officials Being Too Scared To Tell Trump Their Plans
2 hours ago
New Fox News Poll Shows Biden, Bernie Beating Trump By At Least Nine Points
3 hours ago
AOC Says Progressive Dems’ Frustration With Pelosi On Impeachment Is ‘Quite Real’
news

GOPer Sen. Cotton Defends Trump’s Dirt Comments By Deflecting To Clinton

By
June 16, 2019 4:37 pm

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) tried to point fingers at Hillary Clinton on Sunday when asked about President Donald Trump’s remark that he would accept dirt on a 2020 rival from a foreign government.

First Cotton claimed that Trump said he would call the FBI if he got offered the dirt, though what Trump actually said is that he “maybe” would go to the FBI if the dirt was inaccurate.

When “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Cotton if he was okay with Trump’s comments, the Republican senator tried to pivot to the Clinton campaign and Christopher Steele.

“What people should not do is what Hillary Clinton and the Democrats did, which is hire a foreign spy to recruit Russian spies to fabricate lies about their political opponents” he said.

“Is Tom Cotton’s answer the question ‘maybe’ when it comes to offering you and your campaign dirt?” asked Brennan.

“I would report those contacts to the FBI,” Cotton replied.

Trump made the same talking point several hours later:

Watch Cotton below:

This story has been updated to include Trump’s tweet.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: