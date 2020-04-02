Latest
5 mins ago
What We Need To Understand About Asymptomatic Carriers If We’re Going to Beat Coronavirus
14 mins ago
Europe’s Hospitals Running Out Of Essential Medicine For COVID-19 Patients
Front Pages of Britain's newspapers showing their coverage of the coronavirus, are displayed in London, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Newspapers in Britain have criticised the lack of testing NHS staff for the virus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
19 mins ago
UK Prime Minister Vows To ‘Massively’ Increase Coronavirus Testing After Bungled Start

Tokyo Records Single-Day Surge In New Coronavirus Cases

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 02: People, some wearing face masks, walk along a shopping street on April 02, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo has seen a record 97 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus today as infections in Japan top ... TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 02: People, some wearing face masks, walk along a shopping street on April 02, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo has seen a record 97 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus today as infections in Japan top 2500. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated in Parliament that new coronavirus infections have not reached the point where it would be necessary to declare a state of emergency but the nation should remain vigilant against an explosive surge. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 2, 2020 9:41 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

TOKYO — Tokyo has reported 97 new cases of the new coronavirus in another record single-day increase as the infection accelerated in Japan’s capital.

Officials are scrambling to secure more beds to accommodate an influx of patients.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike started to raise alarms last week when the number of untraceable cases started to soar. Japan has more than 3,000 cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 71 deaths.

Experts on a government panel have called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take steps to prevent medical systems from collapsing.

Koike and heads of Tokyo’s four neighboring prefectures jointly issued a weekend stay-at-home request to their residents last week that will last until at least mid-April. Department stores in Tokyo and its vicinity have already announced their weekend closures.

Tokyo initially only had about 130 beds for isolated treatment of infectious diseases and already had to quadruple the number to accommodate the rising COVID-19 patients.

Koike says Tokyo has secured 700 more beds and plans to get thousands more in coming weeks. She says the city plans to eventually transfer those with slight symptoms to hotels and public facilities to make room for severe patients.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: