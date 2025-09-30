TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
12 hours ago
DHS Had a Program to Stop Political Violence. Trump Largely Abandoned It.
1 day ago
DOJ Keeps Escalating Its Attempts to Get Ahold of States’ Voter Rolls
1 day ago
Portland Begins Its Own Fight Against Trump’s National Guard Occupations, Joining DC and LA

‘To Terrorize Americans Into Quiescence’: Reagan Judge Excoriates Trump

Court finds that the Trump administration's targeting of pro-Palestine activists for deportation violated the First Amendment
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Supporters of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was released from ICE detention, watch as he stands with his wife Noor Abdalla and they participate in a rally on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on June 22, 2025 in New York City. Khalil was released Friday evening from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Jena, Louisiana, after U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz issued an order granting his release on bail. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By
|
September 30, 2025 5:14 p.m.
8
At least one judge gets it.

U.S. District Judge William Young for the District of Massachusetts, a Ronald Reagan appointee, accused the Trump administration in a lengthy opinion on Tuesday of a sweeping campaign to curtail political freedoms in the United States. It extends from attacks on law firms, to ICE agents making themselves unidentifiable through mask-wearing, to the ostensible subject of Young’s opinion: targeting non-citizens for deportation based on their pro-Palestine activism. All of it, Young wrote, hinges on the belief that Americans are too divided to defend attacks on liberties that apply to everyone.

Young ruled in the 161-page opinion that the Trump administration had violated the First Amendment by selectively deporting non-citizens over their pro-Palestine activism. The judge sided with several university associations that brought the suit claiming that the removals were part of a coordinated campaign to suppress dissent, violating free speech rights that extend to non-citizens.

The opinion provides a detailed description of how the immigration system works, and how the Trump administration, during its first months in office, twisted it into an instrument of ideological suppression. It’s a compelling read, and one which places high-profile detentions like those of Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk within the administration’s attempt to unilaterally make a systematic change to how immigration laws are enforced. One early executive order, Young wrote, “blend[ed] legally protected speech and unprotected speech” around anti-Semitism. That, he added later, allowed the administration to stage a “full-throated assault on the First Amendment across the board under the cover of an unconstitutionally broad definition of Anti-Semitism.”

U.S. district judges Mark Wolf (right) and William Young (left) in 2005. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

That then resulted in civil servants who had dedicated their careers to nonpartisan government work finding themselves caught in a paradox, Young wrote. To keep doing their jobs, they had to follow the dictates of Trump political appointees interested in staging a campaign against dissent. As Young phrased it, that meant they had been “weaponized by their highest superiors to reach foregone conclusions for most ignoble ends.”

The number of non-citizens targeted for pro-Palestine activism or criticism of Israel is relatively small amid the administration’s broader mass deportation efforts and crackdowns on disfavored views. But the attack is of a piece for the Trump administration: many of the actions that lead to the fiercest criticism from civil liberties advocates are either small in scale or legally dubious. A recent, non-immigration-related executive order declaring Antifa a “terrorist organization” was met with derision in part because, even if “Antifa” existed as a formal entity, there’s no means in American law to declare a domestic group a terrorist organization.

To Young, those debates around scale or legal viability miss the point.

The intent, he wrote, is to use the cases of “a few” who are “speaking out” to set an example for the rest, thereby “terrorizing similarly situated non-citizen (and other) pro-Palestinians into silence because their views were unwelcome.”

At times, the opinion veers into Young’s own somewhat florid views of what he cast as old-fashioned American values. ICE officers have taken to shielding their identities by wearing masks, the judge wrote. “Can you imagine a masked marine? It is a matter of honor — and honor still matters.”

But even that, he wrote, isn’t targeted at non-citizens: “ICE goes masked for a single reason — to terrorize Americans into quiescence.”

It all underlines what the opinion casts as the fundamental gamble of the Trump administration: The rights that the White House has attacked over the past eight months apply regardless of political views; curtailing them equally affects everyone, including non-citizens residing in the U.S.

The Trump administration has not cast its exercise of power that way. Rather, it has portrayed these efforts either as a means to attack domestic political opponents, often framed as retribution against the left, or as necessary for national security. To Young, that’s a basic act of deception: lulling those who are not the immediate targets of these actions “into thinking their own personal interests are not affected.”

8
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
  1. More decisions like this, please. Make the Supreme Court spell out just how craven they are … no wonder why they hide behind unsigned decisions on the shadow docket.

  2. Avatar for Bronto Bronto says:

    Candidate for the ‘shadow docket’ to rule for Trump?

    The SCOTUS Republican 6 are not serious jurists, they are enablers and tools of partisanship, for unrestrained power of Trump/Republican objectives over democracy. The best remaining jurists in the federal court system, like this Reagan appointed judge, are year by year retiring, and being replaced by right wing partisans like ‘the 6’.

    The 6 thought they had dispensed with abortion, ‘send it to the states’. They did not foresee abortion as medical care, often emergency life saving, but a political football they could hand off to the states and be done with. That ‘easy’ way out led to legislative and medical chaos in states, as neither doctors, women or courts knew just what rights women have to privacy and control of their medical care. Now ‘abortion pills’ are being legislatively gamed, they are like ‘fugitive slaves’ … southern states want to force ‘free’ states to enforce their laws banning the pills.

    The 6 punted on gerrymandering, saying leave it to the political process. We are facing a tsunami of redistricting that has no end in sight, except the rigging of district lines, and the undermining of the right to have your vote count.

    Expect ‘the 6’ to unleash chaos with the clearly unconstitutional Trump order on birthright citizenship.

    A ruling creating a fragmentation and mass denial of rights. A quandary of expanding uncertainty, who qualifies for an unchallenged right of citizenship? Is it different in Texas than California? Trump will call it a ‘great victory’. Opening the floodgates for partisan political and legislative chicanery … rules on parental documentation, genetic testing and genealogy tracing to decide citizenship, or statelessness and deportation.

  3. This judge is exactly right, and I’m glad he really spelled it out.

  4. Sounds like the woke maunderings of a radical left lunatic jurist to me. Oh, wait, Reagan appointee? Odd how the luster seems to have faded from Saint Ronnie recently. this pack of soulless numbskulls would have Reagan in the dock to answer for his suspicious union activities iin the late 40’s.

  5. No.

