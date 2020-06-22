Latest
TN Paper Apologizes For Doomsday Ad Claiming ‘Islam’ Will Detonate Nuke In Nashville

Screenshot/Twitter,asmiff
By
|
June 22, 2020 10:21 a.m.

The Tennessean newspaper has apologized for publishing a full-page advertisement from an end-times prophecy group that announced “Islam is going to detonate a nuclear device in Nashville.”

The ad didn’t meet the paper’s standards against hate speech and should have been rejected, said Kevin Gentzel, the chief revenue officer of the paper’s parent company, Gannett.

“We strongly condemn the message and apologize to our readers. We are immediately investigating to determine how this could have happened,” Getnzel told the Tennessean in a report on the ad.

“Clearly there was a breakdown in the normal processes,” the paper’s editor Michael A. Anastasi added.

Another version of the ad, “one that did not mention Islam but also contained an end-times prophecy,” ran on Wednesday, the Tennessean reported.

The wordy full-page screed came from an apocalyptic religious group — The Ministry of Future for America — and insisted that Islam “is the issue that pushes the world into a one-world government as the world attempts to address the escalating warfare brought by the Islamic religion.”

A photo collage at the top of the ad showed President Donald Trump and Pope Francis looking downtrodden in front of several burning American flags.

The ad ran through a veritable mixtape of conspiracy theories — calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump, the Catholic Church, the United Nations, “and the backslidden Seventh-day Adventist Church.”

Before a lengthy quote from the Book of Ezekiel, the ad urged readers to visit a website for “a biblical defense for all these seemingly absurd claims.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
