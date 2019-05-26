Latest
Tlaib Says Trump Impeachment ‘Not About’ 2020 Elections: ‘Public’s Trust Is At Stake’

May 26, 2019 1:07 pm

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Sunday pushed back against some Democrats’ concern that impeaching President Donald Trump would help him in the 2020 election.

“Look, this is not about the 2020 elections,” Tlaib told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd. “It’s about doing what’s right, now, for our country.”

“This is going to be a precedent that we set when we don’t hold this President accountable to the rule of law and to the United States Constitution,” she continued. “The public’s trust is at stake.”

Tlaib argued that she and other lawmakers can’t pass important legislation when Trump “continues to lie to the American people.”

Watch below:

