Latest
2 hours ago
An Odd Trio Of Conservative Voices Are Mad About Israel’s Ban On Tlaib, Omar
2 hours ago
Trump Accidentally Fat Shames One Of His Own Supporters At Rally
COPENHAGEN /DENMARK- Greenland's national flag 13 Auguest 2014 (Photo by Francis Dean/Deanpictures)
2 hours ago
Greenland Official: ‘We Are Open For Business, But We’re Not For Sale’
news

Tlaib Cancels Israel Visit, Doesn’t Want Family To Be ‘Political Bargaining Chip’

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 16, 2019 10:22 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has opted to not visit her grandmother in Israel despite finally getting permission from the Israeli government to do so.

In a series of tweets and an official statement posted Friday, Tlaib said her grandmother wouldn’t want her to visit under such “oppressive conditions” and she didn’t want her love for her grandmother to be co-opted as a “political bargaining chip” for the Israeli government.

“The Israeli government used my love and desire to see my grandmother to silence me and made my ability to do so contingent upon my signing a letter — reflecting just how undemocratic and afraid they are of the truth my trip would reveal about what is happening in the state of Israel and to Palestinians living under occupation with United States support,” she said in the statement.

After the Israeli government announced it would bar Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering Israel during an upcoming trip — because of their vocal support for the BDS movement (boycott, divestment, sanctions) — Tlaib made a special humanitarian request to be allowed entry to visit her elderly grandmother. After the government announced it would allow her entry — but only for a strict “humanitarian” purpose — Tlaib announced she wouldn’t go.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: