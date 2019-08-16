Tlaib Cancels Israel Visit, Doesn’t Want Family To Be ‘Political Bargaining Chip’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has opted to not visit her grandmother in Israel despite finally getting permission from the Israeli government to do so.

In a series of tweets and an official statement posted Friday, Tlaib said her grandmother wouldn’t want her to visit under such “oppressive conditions” and she didn’t want her love for her grandmother to be co-opted as a “political bargaining chip” for the Israeli government.

“The Israeli government used my love and desire to see my grandmother to silence me and made my ability to do so contingent upon my signing a letter — reflecting just how undemocratic and afraid they are of the truth my trip would reveal about what is happening in the state of Israel and to Palestinians living under occupation with United States support,” she said in the statement.

After the Israeli government announced it would bar Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering Israel during an upcoming trip — because of their vocal support for the BDS movement (boycott, divestment, sanctions) — Tlaib made a special humanitarian request to be allowed entry to visit her elderly grandmother. After the government announced it would allow her entry — but only for a strict “humanitarian” purpose — Tlaib announced she wouldn’t go.

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions. I can't allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies. https://t.co/OYIwExV0ga — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

My sity wanted to pick figs w/ me. I broke down reading this & worry every single day after I won for my family's safety. My cousin was texting me which photo of @IlhanMN & I they should put on a welcoming poster when I heard the news. I couldn't tell her.https://t.co/TneIQHwDgO — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019