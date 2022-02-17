Time For Plan B: MyPillow Guy To Airdrop Pillows To Canadian Truckers From The Sky With Parachutes

MyPillow CEO and 2020 election denier Mike Lindell is bound and determined to give HisPillows to the protesting Canadian truckers. And he’s not letting some pesky international border entry requirements get in his way.

After Canadian authorities blocked Lindell’s truck delivery at the border on Tuesday because he was unvaccinated and didn’t have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the pillow tycoon told the Daily Beast on Wednesday that he had a new strategy: Fly a helicopter over Canada to airdrop the pillows attached to “little parachutes.”

Lindell insisted that the Daily Beast made sure to mention the little parachutes.

“[M]ake sure you put that part in, or it could be dangerous,” he said.

The pillow magnate refused to say where exactly he was going to shower the pillows with little parachutes upon the truckers, but he claimed that he had “confirmed” with an unnamed helicopter company a plan to deliver them at 11 a.m. local time on Thursday.

“We need to get the MyPillows to the people!” Lindell declared.

The National Post, a conservative Canadian news outlet, reported on Wednesday that Lindell had tried to bring Bibles and 10,000 pillows to the truckers, who’ve built up a blockade in Ottawa to protest Canada’s new proof-of-vax border mandate for truckers. The demonstrators have become heroes in the eyes of American conservatives.

But Lindell’s pillowgrimage to the North was thwarted by that same mandate (plus the country’s longstanding proof of vaccination rule for foreign nationals crossing the border), forcing him to turn back and come up with some other way to cash in on the cause.

Enter the little parachutes.