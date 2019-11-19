Latest
26 mins ago
House Aiming For McGahn Testimony As Part Of Impeachment Proceedings
1 hour ago
No, Vindman Didn’t Violate The Chain Of Command—He Followed WH Lawyer’s Orders
2 hours ago
WH’s Official Twitter Takes Aim At Vindman During His Testimony

READ: Morrison Says ‘Fears Have Been Realized’ After Trump-Zelensky Call Disclosure

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Tim Morrison prepares to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Tim Morrison prepares to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals and the unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the 2016 computer hacking of the Democratic National Committee. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 19, 2019 3:59 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former NSC aide Tim Morrison, who listened in on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that his “fears have been realized” about the effect its disclosure would have on the political climate.

He also used much of his brief opening statement to remind his audience about the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

“I understand the gravity of these proceedings, but I beg you to not lose sight of the
military conflict underway in Eastern Ukraine today, the ongoing illegal occupation of Crimea, and the importance of reform of Ukraine’s politics and economy,” he said.

Morrison is a witness called by the Republicans, as opposed to the morning’s witnesses, NSC aide Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Pence foreign policy aide Jennifer Williams.

Read his opening statement here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: