READ: Morrison Says ‘Fears Have Been Realized’ After Trump-Zelensky Call Disclosure

Former NSC aide Tim Morrison, who listened in on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that his “fears have been realized” about the effect its disclosure would have on the political climate.

He also used much of his brief opening statement to remind his audience about the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

“I understand the gravity of these proceedings, but I beg you to not lose sight of the

military conflict underway in Eastern Ukraine today, the ongoing illegal occupation of Crimea, and the importance of reform of Ukraine’s politics and economy,” he said.

Morrison is a witness called by the Republicans, as opposed to the morning’s witnesses, NSC aide Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Pence foreign policy aide Jennifer Williams.

Read his opening statement here:

