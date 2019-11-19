Tillerson Bravely Acknowledges It’s ‘Wrong’ To Ask Foreign Power For Political Favors

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson broke with his former boss during an interview with PBS News Hour this week, acknowledging that it is “wrong” for a U.S. official to ask a foreign power for personal or political favors.

“If you’re seeking some kind of personal gain and you’re using — whether it’s American foreign aid or American weapons or American influence — that’s wrong. And I think everyone understands that,” Tillerson said.

The nod is significant given the basis of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Mounting evidence in the House’s impeachment inquiry has repeatedly revealed that President Trump attempted to use back and improper channels to pressure the Ukrainian government into conducting bogus investigations into his political rivals, namely, the Biden family.