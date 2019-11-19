Latest
11 mins ago
LIVEBLOG: Four Witnesses Testify In A Marathon Day Of Impeachment Hearings
13 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Hearings Day 3
31 mins ago
Republicans Will Attempt To Poke Holes In Vindman’s Credibility During Testimony

Tillerson Bravely Acknowledges It’s ‘Wrong’ To Ask Foreign Power For Political Favors

on March 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves during his farewell remarks to State Department employees March 22, 2018 at the State Department in Washington, DC. Tillerson spoke to ... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves during his farewell remarks to State Department employees March 22, 2018 at the State Department in Washington, DC. Tillerson spoke to employees in his final public appearance before he steps down as secretary of state. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 19, 2019 9:08 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson broke with his former boss during an interview with PBS News Hour this week, acknowledging that it is “wrong” for a U.S. official to ask a foreign power for personal or political favors.

“If you’re seeking some kind of personal gain and you’re using — whether it’s American foreign aid or American weapons or American influence — that’s wrong. And I think everyone understands that,” Tillerson said.

The nod is significant given the basis of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Mounting evidence in the House’s impeachment inquiry has repeatedly revealed that President Trump attempted to use back and improper channels to pressure the Ukrainian government into conducting bogus investigations into his political rivals, namely, the Biden family.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: