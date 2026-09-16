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Tierra Walker Died After She Couldn’t Get an Abortion. Her Family Is Suing Ken Paxton.

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09.16.26 | 11:19 am
DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 11: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a co... DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 11: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS

This story was originally reported by Shefali Luthra of The 19th. Meet Shefali and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy.

The family of a woman who died after she could not get an abortion in Texas is suing doctors and state officials including Attorney General Ken Paxton. It is the first lawsuit over a death linked to an abortion ban. 

“Tierra Walker is dead and those responsible must be held accountable,” the suit reads. “At every turn, Texas’s political and medical establishments not only failed but actively harmed Ms. Walker.”

The case, filed Tuesday in state court by a malpractice firm and the abortion rights group Amplify Legal, argues that Texas’ abortion bans violate both the state and U.S. Constitution. This case is also the first to directly sue Paxton, who has taken a leading role in enforcing Texas’ ban. Paxton is locked in a tight race for the U.S. Senate.

“Both the Texas Constitution and the Federal Constitution prohibit state actors from killing their citizens,” the suit reads.

Walker is one of the numerous women whose deaths have been linked to abortion bans. Other deaths have occurred in North Carolina and Georgia, states with bans less restrictive than Texas’. Texas’ near-total abortion ban provides exceptions only if staying pregnant puts someone “at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.” In 2025 — after Walker’s death — the state passed a law meant to clarify what constitutes a risk of death. But the penalties for violating the state’s ban remain onerous, and many doctors have said it is not obvious what care they can provide or how sick a patient must be before they can intervene.

Walker, whose case was first reported on last year by ProPublica, died December 30, 2024, when she was 37 years old and 20 weeks into her pregnancy. Her medical history of chronic conditions — including diabetes, hypertension, obesity and severe asthma — made her pregnancy particularly high-risk. She was hospitalized multiple times during her pregnancy and repeatedly asked for an abortion. According to the lawsuit, doctors did not give her information on how she could get an abortion, instead dismissing her after telling her “your baby is fine.”

Walker died days after being discharged from the University of Texas Science Center at San Antonio, also known as the University Health System, according to the lawsuit. Her son discovered her dead on his 15th birthday.

After Walker’s death, a medical examiner ruled that she died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease with preeclampsia, the latter of which is a dangerous pregnancy-related high blood pressure condition that doctors had identified in Walker. 

Medical records cited in the suit note that on her last hospital visit, her blood pressure was dangerously high and only temporarily responsive to medication. According to those records, the doctor caring for her at that point, who is a named defendant in the suit, wrote that “delivering the baby” — which would terminate the pregnancy — “may be the best treatment for preeclampsia.” 

Doctors who reviewed the case for ProPublica all told the news outlet that, given Walker’s medical risks, she should have been offered an abortion. 

The suit names Paxton and Stephen Brint Carlton, the executive director of the Texas Medical Board, in their official and individual capacities, as well as Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales in his official capacity. It also names the University of Texas Science Center at San Antonio and three of the doctors who cared for Walker. 

The 19th reached out to Paxton’s office and Senate campaign, Carlton and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for comment, but received no immediate reply.

University Health said it cannot comment on ongoing litigation or individual patient’s cases.

“In general, our clinicians make patient care decisions based on each patient’s clinical condition, applicable medical standards and legal requirements,” it said in a statement. “Our priority is to provide medically appropriate and timely care, while safeguarding patient privacy and complying with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Paxton has been a staunch defendant of Texas’ abortion ban. In another case, he threatened legal action against anyone who gave an abortion to one woman — despite a court saying she qualified for an exception to the state’s ban. He has also sought to dismiss a case brought by women who had been denied abortions in medical emergencies, and who were pushing for greater clarity over when someone could receive an abortion in Texas.

The plaintiffs, Walker’s family, are seeking a jury trial and pursuing both damages and a judgement finding that Texas’ abortion laws violate the state constitution.

Shefali Luthra is The 19th’s reproductive health reporter. She has covered health care for more than a decade, starting at the Texas Tribune, where I wrote about abortion restrictions and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, before moving to KFF Health News. I’m passionate about covering health care in a way that highlights policy’s human impact.
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  1. Bastards all! Letting a patient die.

  2. Avatar for ajm ajm says:

    This is cold - blooded murder by the State of Texas.

  3. Paxton doesn’t care if women die.

  4. Ken Paxton has repeatedly shown his willingness to punish healthcare professionals and institutions who provide life-saving healthcare to pregnant women who are suffering pregnancy complications, and to deliberately obscure what exceptions, if any, the Texas abortion law is intended to provide. I struggle to see the point of suing healthcare professionals and institutions who are as much victims of the legislation, even if their risks are financial and professional, not life and death.

  5. The hospitals and medical people are stuck in the middle on this…I’m sure the hospital’s lawyers understood that any abortion would have invited an attack from Paxton and the Texas government. The doctors were probably told that abortions basically weren’t allowed, because that’s what the state of Texas was doing…Paxton going after people even when an abortion was clearly legal makes it clear that any abortion would cause problems for them.

    The problem is that morally the medical people should have done the right thing, she was in danger of dying and needed the abortion to save her life. That was apparently clear long before she died, and they should have stood up and made the case. It’s hard to ask them to risk their careers, financial penalties, and prison, those are the consequences aimed at them, controlled by a zealot like Paxton. But without a challenge more women will die…this lawsuit may at least punish those who are driving this, and may also force the state to make real, concrete statements on what the law means instead of making it purposely squishy.

    It’s Texas though, unless Republicans lose power it’s unlikely that the idea of women’s lives being valuable in going to rise above the BS from the anti-abortion movement.

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