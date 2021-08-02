Third Police Responder To Capitol Attack Dies Of Suicide

A third police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has died of suicide.

“Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told TPM.

Hashida joined the MPD in 2003, the department spokesperson said. CNN first reported the news.

“In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public,” read a GoFundMe page to support Hashida’s family and funeral expenses, reported by Insider. “He was a devoted and loving husband and father.”

Two other officers, MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith and Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, killed themselves in the weeks following the attack.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick also died after suffering two strokes the day following the attack, though Washington, D.C.’s medical examiner did not tie Sicknick’s passing to the events the day prior.