Latest
2 hours ago ago
Maricopa County Rejects New Subpoenas For ‘Never-Never Land’ AZ Audit
2 hours ago ago
WSJ: Trump To Contest Tax Return Disclosure To Congress
2 hours ago ago
Trump DOJ Flunkie Now Battles COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates At Right-Wing Legal Group

Third Police Responder To Capitol Attack Dies Of Suicide

Screenshot/GoFundMe
By
|
August 2, 2021 5:10 p.m.

A third police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has died of suicide.

“Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told TPM.

Hashida joined the MPD in 2003, the department spokesperson said. CNN first reported the news. 

“In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public,” read a GoFundMe page to support Hashida’s family and funeral expenses, reported by Insider“He was a devoted and loving husband and father.” 

Two other officers, MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith and Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, killed themselves in the weeks following the attack.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick also died after suffering two strokes the day following the attack, though Washington, D.C.’s medical examiner did not tie Sicknick’s passing to the events the day prior.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: