Theresa May Apologizes For Leaked Memo That Had Some Biting Words For Trump WH

The British government expressed “regret” over the leak of an internal memo that described the Trump administration as “dysfunctional,” among other things.

“Contact has been made with the Trump administration setting out our view that we believe the leak in unacceptable. It is, of course, a matter of regret that this has happened,” a spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May’s office told reporters Monday, according to Reuters.

The memos were from Kim Darroch, the UK’s ambassador to Washington, and were leaked to the Daily Mail on Sunday.

“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” Darroch reportedly wrote to top British politicians in the memo.

Trump had his own retort to the leak: “We’re not big fans of that man (Darroch) and he has not served the UK well. … I can say things about him, but I won’t bother,” the President said Sunday.

Trump continued his swipes at Darroch on Monday afternoon, saying the U.S. would no longer work with him and that it was “good news” for the UK that May is on her way out the door.

….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

The Associated Press reported that the British government is looking into the source of the leak.