UK’s Theresa May Admits Defeat, Will Step Down As Prime Minister In June

Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe
By
May 24, 2019 8:03 am

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday she would step down next month, bringing to a close a tumultuous two years of leadership that began just after the people of Britain voted to leave the European Union.

During a press conference on Friday morning, May said she would stay on as prime minister until a new leader is chosen, according to the Associated Press. May called it the “honor of my life” to serve as prime minister, a post her party has been pressuring her to leave since March when the deadline passed for Britain’s EU exit.

May spent her year and a half tenure attempting to negotiate a deal to leave the European Union, but the British Parliament rejected all of her proposals.

