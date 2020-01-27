The Strangely Long List Of Obscure Names Dropped By Trump Lawyer Robert Ray

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: In this screenshot taken from a Senate Television webcast, Legal Counsel for President Donald Trump, Robert Ray speaks during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump i...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: In this screenshot taken from a Senate Television webcast, Legal Counsel for President Donald Trump, Robert Ray speaks during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on January 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic House managers have concluded their opening arguments and President Trump's lawyers now continue to present their defense. (Photo by Senate Television via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS