TX Teacher Fired For Tweeting At Trump For Help ‘Removing Illegals’ From School

By
June 5, 2019 12:51 pm

A Texas English teacher was recommended for termination by the Fort Worth school board on Tuesday evening over tweets she sent publicly to President Trump asking him for assistance in “removing illegals” from her school district, according to local reports.

The eight-person school board voted unanimously to remove Georgia Clark, who teaches at Carter-Riverside High School in the Fort Worth district. Clark has been on administrative leave since the school district launched an investigation into her tweets, the local Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Clark has 15 days to appeal to the state for a hearing, but she will be on paid leave until that happens, according to the Star-Telegram.

Clark reportedly thought her tweets to President Trump — in which she said her school was “loaded with illegal students” and it was being “taken over” by undocumented kids and “drug dealers” — were private.

“Once the tweets came to light, so, too, did other allegations, and it was my professional judgment that it was in the best interest of the district,” the school district Superintendent Kent P. Scribner told local reporters after the vote took place. The Star-Telegram reported past students have complained about Clark allegedly making racially insensitive comments.

While no one spoke out in support of Clark during the school board meeting — and members of several immigrant advocacy groups made public comments asking the board to fire the teacher — a local GOP group is advocating for Clark’s right to ask “Donald J. Trump to enforce our immigration laws,” the Fort Worth Republican Women posted on Facebook. Before the vote, the group encouraged members to email the Fort Worth school board to speak out against the firing.

