news Voting Rights

Texas Secretary Of State Resigns After Bungled Probe Into Voters’ Citizenship

Secretary of State David Whitley, left, arrives for his confirmation hearing, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas, where he addressed the backlash surrounding Texas' efforts to find noncitizens on voter rolls. Whitley denies his office made mistakes over a list of 95,000 voters whose U.S. citizenship was called into question but included thousands of wrongly flagged names. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
By
May 28, 2019 8:26 am

David Whitley, the Texas secretary of state, resigned Monday just before he would have been booted anyway after failing to secure Senate confirmation to stay on the job.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, despite unanimous Republican support, all Democrats opposed the confirmation due to Whitley’s leadership of an investigation into the citizenship status of voters which resulted in multiple lawsuits and a court settlement freezing the probe.

Whitley had identified 100,000 people on the rolls that he thought were ineligible to vote, over half of whom had cast a ballot since 1996, and referred them to the Texas attorney general for possible prosecution.

It was soon revealed that many of the voters were naturalized citizens fully within their rights to cast a ballot. Whitley’s office later admitted that they knew some naturalized voters may have been on the list.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: