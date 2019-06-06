GOP Rep. Asked If Women Who Get Abortions Should Be Punished: ‘Of Course They Should’

Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) said Thursday that “of course” women who perform their own abortions should be punished since “they committed murder.”

He doubled down, saying they “absolutely” should face repercussions, in a video posted by an abortion rights group and published by the Dallas Morning News.

His chief of staff whisked him away at that point in the video.

Both the Dallas outlet and activist video claim that Wright was agreeing that women who perform their own abortions should be imprisoned, but it is unclear if he’s giving a thumbs up to anything more specific than general “punishment.”

Wright did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

States across the country are making slapdash efforts to pass abortion bans in the hopes that one of them will make it the Supreme Court and give the conservative justices a chance to defang Roe v. Wade.

Correction: This post originally referred to Wright as a state representative. He is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.