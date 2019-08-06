TX House Speaker Apologizes For ‘Terrible’ Things He Said

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (R) admitted that he did say “terrible things” about his members on a recording taped by a far-right activist, saying that it was “stupid” to meet with someone who “worked hard to divide our House.”

“I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally,” he said in an apology email to House members, which was obtained by the Dallas Morning News. “You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.”

“Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, and we can begin to heal,” he added.

Activist Michael Sullivan recorded a meeting he had with Bonnen and Republican caucus chairman Dennis Burrows on June 12 during which Sullivan was allegedly given a list of Republicans to challenge in the primaries with his well-funded super PAC in exchange for press credentials.

Bonnen has previously denied the existence of any such list, and he has consistently called for the recording’s release.

Sullivan and some members he shared the recording with have vehemently pushed back against calls to release the recording, saying that it would provide unfettered ammunition for Democrats in the upcoming elections.

Sullivan took to Twitter soon after Bonnen sent the mass email to express his displeasure.

Yet @RepDennisBonnen has apologized for none of that. At what point will he apologize for lying to the public and his #Txlege colleagues? When will he apologize to me for putting me in the position of hearing his unethical proposal? — Michael Q Sullivan (@MQSullivan) August 6, 2019