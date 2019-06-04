Latest
As Tenants Hightail It From Trump Tower, Campaign Money Used To Fill The Gap

Epics/Hulton Archive
By
June 4, 2019 7:57 am

Trump Tower, the President’s Manhattan property, has been hemorrhaging tenants and money since its namesake took office — so now the President is cutting checks from his campaign coffers to bridge the gap.

According to HuffPost, President Donald Trump has been spending $37,500 a month on office space there, though only a handful of people idle around the massive area.

Erin Chlopak, a former FEC attorney, told HuffPost that the transactions would only be illegal if it could be proven that the Trump Tower space was serving no actual purpose for the campaign.

The Republican National Committee shares a much larger office with the campaign in Arlington.

