news

Ted Cruz Calls Out TN GOP Governor For Law Honoring KKK Grand Wizard

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images North America
By
July 13, 2019 11:02 am

Sen. Ted Cruz called out the Republican governor or Tennessee to change a law that honors a former Confederate general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

“This is WRONG,” Cruz said in a tweet about the law declaring July 13 the day to honor Nathan Bedford Forrest.

“I signed the bill because the law requires that I do that and I haven’t looked at changing that law,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday. Under state law, the Tennessee governor must issue six days of observation, half of which must be connected to the Confederacy, according to the Tennessean.

