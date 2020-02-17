Ted Cruz Can’t Believe A Lawmaker Is Trying To Legislate Away A Man’s Reproductive Rights

Latest
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) takes questions from reporters during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
February 17, 2020 11:58 a.m.
A law requiring vasectomies? Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will not stand for this blatant violation of a (male) person’s bodily autonomy!

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an article from a conservative news site about Alabama state Rep. Rolanda Hollis’ (D) bill requiring men to undergo vasectomies at the age of 50 or after the birth of their third child.

“Yikes. A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything…literally!” Cruz, a staunch opponent of abortion rights, wrote.

The Republican has advocated for a full ban on abortion with no exceptions, stripping funding for Planned Parenthood, and allowing companies to deny birth control coverage.

Under HB238, introduced by Hollis on Thursday, men would be legally required to undergo a vasectomy procedure “at his own expense” once he turns 50 or has a third child, “whichever comes first.”

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” Hollis wrote in the bill’s synopsis.

In May, Alabama passed a severe anti-abortion law making the procedure entirely illegal unless the mother’s health is in danger, with zero exceptions for rape and/or incest. Doctors who violate the law face a prison sentence of to 99 years. As is the case with other red states that passed heavy abortion restrictions, Alabama conservatives hope the court battles over the law will eventually end up in front of the conservative-leaving Supreme Court.

Hollis did not respond to TPM’s request for comment at the time of writing.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
