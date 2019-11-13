Latest
8 mins ago
Meadows Says ‘Everyone Has Their Impression Of What Truth Is’ Amid Damning Hearing
1 hour ago
Fox Cuts To Commercial When Schiff Starts Asking Questions At Open Hearing
on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Taylor Succinctly Shoots Down Mulvaney’s Argument At That Disastrous Presser

Taylor Aide Who Reportedly Overheard Trump Call About ‘Investigations’ Will Testify Friday

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William B. Taylor (R), and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent (L) are sworn in prior to providing testimony to the... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William B. Taylor (R), and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent (L) are sworn in prior to providing testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the first public impeachment hearings in more than two decades, House Democrats are making a case that President Donald Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate political rivals in exchange for military aid and a White House meeting that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sought with Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 13, 2019 2:06 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The diplomatic aide who reportedly overheard a phone call in which President Donald Trump asked the EU ambassador about “the investigations” is set to testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry Friday.

Acting Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor delivered bombshell testimony Wednesday, telling the House that one of his aides who was accompanying EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland during a Ukraine trip overheard Sondland on the phone with Trump on July 26.

The aide told Taylor that Trump could be heard through the phone asking Sondland about “the investigations,” Taylor testified. Taylor later said he understood “the investigations” to be the same ones Trump and others repeatedly pushed Ukraine to pursue: probes into the Bidens and the 2016 U.S. election.

The call took place after Sondland met with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Taylor testified, and a day after Trump pressed Zelensky for investigations in a phone call.

“Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” Taylor testified. After the call, when the aide asked Sondland what Trump thought about Ukraine, Sondland told the aide that Trump “cares more about the investigations of Biden” than Ukraine, Taylor testified.

CNN and NBC News reported that the aide who relayed the information to Taylor is David Holmes. The U.S. embassy in Ukraine currently identifies Holmes as a counselor for political affairs.

Midway through Taylor’s testimony Wednesday, the impeachment inquiry announced that Holmes would deliver testimony in a closed-door hearing on Friday.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: