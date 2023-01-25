Tallahassee-Area Superintendent Becomes Latest Target Of A DeSantis Political Stunt

Latest
Jennifer Pippin, president of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for freedom, attends Jacqueline Rosario's campaign event in Vero Beach, Florida on October 16, 2022.
January 25, 2023 12:03 p.m.
Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration has apparently chosen a new target for his next stunt, aimed at an audience of Fox News hosts: a school administrator.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under “preliminary investigation” by the state education department for allegedly letting “personal views” influence his work, according to a letter obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Randy Kosec, chief of professional practices at the Florida Department of Education, sent Hanna a letter on Dec. 22 notifying him that he’d failed to take “reasonable precautions to distinguish your personal views and those of your educational institution,” the newspaper reported.

The letter said Hanna is being investigated by the Office of Professional Practices Services (PPS), the Tallahassee Democrat reported. The office investigates alleged misconduct by Florida educators to determine whether the allegations require “disciplinary actions.”

Hanna has critiqued DeSantis publicly, and, in an email that he sent to Leon County School staff back in August, urged school staff not to worry about DeSantis’s efforts to defang social justice initiatives in school syllabi. “You do you!” he wrote, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Continue to teach the standards just as you have always done and do not worry for one minute about naysayers, political and others, who are trying to mislead people and control what you can and cannot say in your classroom,” the email said, according to the newspaper. “If someone wants to come after you, they will have to go through us and our attorneys.”

Hanna has run afoul of the administration before: The governor’s office threatened “maximum” sanctions against school leaders who bucked his ban on mandatory masking in schools after Hanna reinstated his district’s mandate back in 2021.

PPS has requested that Hanna provide any “evidentiary witnesses or documents pertinent to the case” within two weeks of the letter’s date, the newspaper reported.

In a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat, Hanna said that he believes the investigation “has no merit whatsoever.”

“I have always tried my best to be a champion for our children and to do things the right way in accordance with the law,” he said.

Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, VIce News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
