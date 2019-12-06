Reports: Suspected Pensacola Naval Station Shooter Was Saudi National

The suspected shooter in the Pensacola Naval Station attack on Friday was a reportedly a Saudi national, the Associated Press and CNN reported, citing multiple U.S. officials.

CNN said the suspected shooter was a military trainee from Saudi Arabia. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was terrorism-related and any other motives, according to the AP and CNN. The shooter was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and may have been on the Naval base for training as military personnel from around the world often attend training at the station in Pensacola, Florida, CNN reported.

The shooter allegedly opened fire in a classroom building Friday morning, killing at least three people and injuring multiple others. The shooter is dead, according to multiple reports.

CNN: Suspected Pensacola Naval Station shooter was member of Saudi military pic.twitter.com/T9M2p01JRk — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 6, 2019

This is a developing story.