Latest
52 mins ago
Rep. Duncan Hunter To Resign From Congress ‘After The Holidays’
2 hours ago
Trump’s Friday Grievances: Light Bulbs That Make Him Look Orange And Toilets That Don’t Flush
2 hours ago
Trump Turns To SCOTUS To Stop Banks From Giving House His Financial Records

Reports: Suspected Pensacola Naval Station Shooter Was Saudi National

Screengrab of MSNBC graphic of Pensacola Naval Station shooting
By
|
December 6, 2019 1:09 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The suspected shooter in the Pensacola Naval Station attack on Friday was a reportedly a Saudi national, the Associated Press and CNN reported, citing multiple U.S. officials.

CNN said the suspected shooter was a military trainee from Saudi Arabia. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was terrorism-related and any other motives, according to the AP and CNN. The shooter was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and may have been on the Naval base for training as military personnel from around the world often attend training at the station in Pensacola, Florida, CNN reported.

The shooter allegedly opened fire in a classroom building Friday morning, killing at least three people and injuring multiple others. The shooter is dead, according to multiple reports.

This is a developing story.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: